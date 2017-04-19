Black bear caught on drone video in eastern Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black bear caught on drone video in eastern Iowa

The black bear, spotted several times throughout eastern Iowa, has been picked up by drone video.
Dean Brittenham sent us video he picked up of the animal from his drone near Garwin.
Those with the DNR say, if you see the black bear don't go up to it, call law enforcement right away. 

