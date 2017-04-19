UPDATE: Waterloo family loses everything after home explodes

UPDATE: Alive but nowhere to go, a Waterloo mother and her daughter are recovering after their home explodes.

Back in March, Waterloo firefighters responded to a home explosion at 1102 South Street just after 9 p.m.

Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar says the explosion was caused by a gas leak in the home.

The family lost everything, but thankfully everyone is okay.

Linda Bokmej and her 9-year-old daughter Elizabeth were inside at the time of the explosion.

Linda says, "I was going to cook dinner, so I turned on the stove and that's when it exploded. It sounded like a bomb."

Amazingly, Linda and Elizabeth escaped with only minor burns and cuts. Elizabeth is receiving treatment for burns to her arm and head in Iowa City.

Elizabeth says, "It was like a tornado ripped through the house."

Neighbors say they not only heard, but felt the explosion.

At this time, Linda and her 3 kids are living with her sister-in-law in Waterloo. She says she is focused on getting her family back on their feet.