SingleSpeed prepares for opening

The transformation from a bakery to a brewery is nearly complete.

At some point next week, SingleSpeed Brewing Company's second location will open in the old Waterloo Wonder Bread building.

Employees were busy training Wednesday and learning how to make new menu items and brew new beer.

The nearly $6-million preservation project is wrapping up, and managers say they have a lot of little things they need to get done before they plan to open some time next week.

Workers are busy perfecting their brew recipes and learning new ones.

SingleSpeed Founder, Dave Morgan said their new 40 employees are busy training for their big launch.

"There's a lot of little things left. So there's a lot of details we're working on right now. Ultimately, what we do is food, beer, and service. So, we're making sure we're trained perfectly on those. The beer we're not concerned about, we've been doing that for quite a while. We're getting the staffed trained on service. It's another arm of the business now we're bringing into the fold," Morgan said.

Morgan is back from the Craft Brewers Conference in Washington, D.C. from last week, and he said the finishing touches have been stressful but productive.

"There's a lot of anxiety. We obviously have a lot invested in this project whether it be time, energy or whatever it may be. We're trying to do things the right way," Morgan said.

Even though this is new for Waterloo, everything from lights, furniture, and even this indoor bike rack were re-purposed from the old Wonder Bread Bakery.

"Construction is intense. Staffing is intense. We've been lucky to have a lot of good applicants and bring a lot of good people on board. Training has been going on over the last couple weeks, and it will be ongoing through this week, and we're just trying to keep up," Morgan said.

Dave said he still has a few openings available.

If you'd like to apply, you can click here.