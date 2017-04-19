VIDEO: Patriots star Rob Gronkowski crashes White House Briefing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer if he needed any help during a White House briefing today. 

Spicer reacted accordingly, and was a little thrown off by seeing the football star. 

The team was honored this afternoon for their 2017 Super Bowl Championship. 

