Waterloo teen involved in police standoff facing federal charges

A man involved in a police standoff, accused of threatening to shoot officers, himself, and others, is now facing federal charges. Waterloo Police responded to a home on Newell Street in June of 2016.

Officers say the man inside, 19-year-old Jyshawn Robertson, eventually surrendered and was arrested.

He is now charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition. According to court documents, Robertson had the gun while using marijuana.

He was also the victim of a shooting about a month before the standoff.