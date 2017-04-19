Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News, parent company 21st Century Fox said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," the company said.

Earlier this month, a slew of major brands pulled their advertisements from Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" amid allegations of sexual harassment, which O'Reilly has denied.

The New York Times reported that he or Fox settled five cases, totaling about $13 million.

The scandal prompted 21st Century Fox to commission an investigation into O'Reilly's behavior, the Times reported.

The newspaper said that the results would help determine O'Reilly's fate at the company, which is run by Rupert Murdoch and his sons Lachlan and James.

The storm clouds over O'Reilly have fueled further questions about Fox's company culture.

Last summer, Roger Ailes resigned from his leadership positions at the company in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.