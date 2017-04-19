Pella's Tulip Time Queen and her Royal Court stop by KWWL

Pella’s Tulip Time Queen Halle Van Vark and her Royal Court are touring throughout Iowa to share stories of tulips, parades, Dutch costumes and all the fun activities of Tulip Time. This year’s 82nd annual Tulip Time Festival will be held in Pella, Iowa on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 4, 5 & 6, 2017. The entire family is invited to Pella, “Where Everyone’s Dutch for a Day!”

Experience more when you visit Pella during Tulip Time with two parades every day, delicious food, thousands of residents in Dutch costumes, flower shows, auto displays, antique implements, city tours, the Dutch Craft Market and of course, tulips!

Throughout the festival Queen Halle, and attendants Jessa Bokhoven, Hannah Emmert, Sophia Steenhoek and Jennifer Van Haaften will be participating in grandstand shows, parades and performances.

Activities begin each day around 8 am and continue until the lighted evening parade ends around 10 pm. Come see the sights from a guided city tour, experience the sights and sounds of the Historical Village, learn about Dutch foods and costumes in our Dutch demo sessions, see Dutch dancing around the town and during our grandstand shows, and much more! For a complete schedule, visit www.pellatuliptime.com.

We invite you to visit Pella this year and enjoy being “Dutch for a Day!” For Tulip Time tickets call 641-628-4311 or contact LHamilton@pellahistorical.com.