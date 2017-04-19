Ex-spokeswoman sues Iowa Board of Regents over layoff, pay

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A former spokeswoman for the Iowa Board of Regents has filed a lawsuit alleging the termination of her employment was motivated by age and gender discrimination.



The lawsuit filed by Sheila Koppin also alleges unequal pay because her duties were absorbed by two male employees, including one hired at a salary $24,000 higher than what she earned in her 29th year.



The lawsuit accuses the board's executive director, Robert Donley, of "negligent misrepresentation" for allegedly dodging questions for months about whether her job would be eliminated. It says she needed the information so she could evaluate whether to take early retirement.



The board eliminated Koppin's communications director job in June 2015, two weeks after hiring Josh Lehman into a newly-created "senior communications director" position at a $100,000 salary. Koppin was 53 and had been with the board since 1986. She made $76,000.

