UPDATE: Gas leak at Loras College shut off

UPDATE:

The gas leak at Loras College has been shut off. However, Biz Hall is still being cleared of gas, and people are not being let back inside yet.

Fire units remain on scene along with the gas company.

------------------------------------

A Loras College dorm was evacuated after a gas leak was reported nearby.

According to Capt. Jim Abitz with the Dubuque Fire Department, gas readings were found inside nearby Binz Hall, and about 20 people were evacuated.

He said there were no injuries.

A Black Hills Energy crew is on scene working to fix the leak.

Abitz says it'll most likely be fixed sometime early Wednesday afternoon.

------------------------------------

The Dubuque Fire Department is responding to a gas leak in a parking lot at Loras College.

They say an Alliant employee his the line in the parking lot of Beckmann Hall while doing some work on the line.

So far there are no evacuations in place, and no one is hurt.

KWWL has a crew on the way to check it out; stick with KWWL as this story develops.