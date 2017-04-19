Gas leak at Loras College - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gas leak at Loras College

Posted: Updated:
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -
The Dubuque Fire Department is responding to a gas leak in a parking lot at Loras College.
They say an Alliant employee his the line in the parking lot of Beckmann Hall while doing some work on the line.
So far there are no evacuations in place, and no one is hurt.
