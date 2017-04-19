Dubuque police looking for your help in fraud & theft investigat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque police looking for your help in fraud & theft investigation

Posted: Updated:

Police are looking for you help for information leading to an arrest in a fraud and theft investigation.

Dubuque police say the man pictures is involved in an incident that took place at the Dubuque County Courthouse on March 22nd.

He allegedly stole $2,000 dollars from someone.  If you know anything, contact Dubuque police. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.