UPDATE: Man pulled out of Cedar River dies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Man pulled out of Cedar River dies

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls Police have confirmed the fisherman who fell into the Cedar River last week has died.

Anthony Romero was pulled out of the river by an officer after falling in just below the dam near the Ice House.

Romero was then taken to the hospital. Police say he died on Sunday.

He was 41.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.