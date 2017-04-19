Iowa man accused of stealing more than 100 tons of county gravel

COLFAX, Iowa (AP) -- An Altoona man has been accused of stealing gravel from Jasper County.

Online court records say 52-year-old Theodore "Ted" Duvall is charged with theft. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Duvall's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.

Authorities say Duvall used a backhoe to load a dump truck at a county stockpile in Colfax and then took the gravel to a private residence west of Colfax.

The gravel taken was estimated at more than 100 tons and valued at more than $2,500.