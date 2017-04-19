Longtime Iowa church treasurer pleads guilty to theft - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Longtime Iowa church treasurer pleads guilty to theft

DES MOINES (AP) -

A woman accused of embezzling up to $70,000 from a Des Moines church has taken a plea deal.

Online court records filed Tuesday say 70-year-old Carol Padgett pleaded guilty to theft and credit card fraud. Prosecutors dropped several other counts in return for her pleas. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 31.

Prosecutors say Padgett took up to $70,000 from Unity Lutheran Church over the past seven years while serving as treasurer.

The plea agreement says Padgett will be paying restitution.

