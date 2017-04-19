Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in his jail cell.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Hernandez was discovered hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at at the Souza Baranowski correctional center in Shirley, Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m local time.

Lifesaving techniques were attempted and he was transported to Umass Leominster where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Officals say Hernandez attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues.

Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified.

*************************************

Boston (NBC)- Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by a corrections officer, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Hernandez's body was found at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

Hernandez hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window. He had also attempted to block the door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.