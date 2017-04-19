University of Dubuque students learning lesson $5 at a time

It's a simple lesson, but one that's having a profound effect on many University of Dubuque students.

They were given $5 at the beginning of the semester, and simply told to be good stewards of the money.

Some did nothing, but the majority of them made a bigger difference than they ever thought possible.

Junior Deshaun Madkins gave his $5 to a girl in need of food in Mexico.

"Knowing that someone appreciates the small things we do, it was super impactful, and it motivates me to keep doing good things," he said.

Senior Liz Swan saw her money multiply nine times through an organization she uses to sponsor a child in Africa.

"The five dollars can seem really small, but my eyes have been open to seeing the ways it could impact someone else," she said.

Another group pooled their money. They were able to purchase $900 worth of school supplies through the organization World Vision



"Just to see how surprised everyone was about it, I think it made us really happy that we did such a good deed, and we put our five dollars to something that we believe that we love," said Daneel Gayle, a University of Dubuque senior.

No matter how they used their money, they all say this was a lesson they'll never forget.



"This is not the last time I'm going to do something like this, but to have this as part of my being throughout my life," said Logan Butson, a University of Dubuque senior.

All of these students are Wendt Character Scholars, part of the Wendt Character Initiative at the school.

Their instructor says she's been inspired by how much her students have been able to accomplish.

"I'm humbled by their energy and their thoughtfulness and I'm encouraged. I hope to learn from them and be more caring about the world around me as well," said Dr. Annalee Ward, director of the Wendt Center for Character.