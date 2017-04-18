Black Hawks sweep Fargo, advance to Western Conference Final

Waterloo rolled out of Fargo with a 3-0 win as the Black Hawks completed the three game sweep of the Force in the opening round of the playoffs.

Robbie Beydoun put together a second straight brilliant performance in net, stopping all 24 Fargo shots sent his way.

Waterloo took their first lead late in the first period. Jackson Cates slammed in a rebound off a shot by Mason Palmer. After a scoreless second period, the Black Hawks took control in the third on a goal from Shane Bowers just 1:20 in to the period. Bailey Conger added an empty net goal in the waning minutes to slam the door on the Force.

The Black Hawks advance to the Western Conference Final to face the winner of the Sioux City-Des Moines series. Sioux City leads 2-0 with game three in Des Moines on Friday.