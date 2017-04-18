Black Hawks sweep Fargo, advance to Western Conference Final

Waterloo rolled out of Fargo with a 3-0 win as the Black Hawks completed the three game sweep of the Force in the opening round of the playoffs. Robbie Beydoun put together a second straight brilliant performance in net, stopping all 24 Fargo shots sent his way.More >>
Waterloo rolled out of Fargo with a 3-0 win as the Black Hawks completed the three game sweep of the Force in the opening round of the playoffs. Robbie Beydoun put together a second straight brilliant performance in net, stopping all 24 Fargo shots sent his way.More >>
Iowa softball team topped Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series foe Iowa State 2-1 Tuesday night at Pearl Field. With the win, Iowa claimed the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, 19-7.More >>
Iowa softball team topped Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series foe Iowa State 2-1 Tuesday night at Pearl Field. With the win, Iowa claimed the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, 19-7.More >>
Iowa has been selected as the host institution for three NCAA Championship events in 2021 and 2022.More >>
Iowa has been selected as the host institution for three NCAA Championship events in 2021 and 2022. The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center will host the 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships (March 24-27, 2021), the Bill and Jim Ashton Cross Country Course will host a 2021 NCAA Regional (Nov. 12, 2021) in men's and women's cross country, and Carver-Hawkeye Arena will host a 2022 NCAA Regional (April 2, 2022) in women's gymnastics.More >>
Northern Iowa Senior sprinter Brandon Carnes has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced today by league officials.More >>
Northern Iowa Senior sprinter Brandon Carnes has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced today by league officials.More >>
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.More >>
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.More >>