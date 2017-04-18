Doubleheader sweep earn Clarke women record softball season

Clarke College swept Viterbo in non-conference softball action Tuesday to give the Crusaders a program record, 32 season victories.

The Crusaders shutout Viterbo in both games, taking the opener, 11-0.

In the nightcap, the Crusaders defense also shined with an 8-0 win.

The victories improve Clarke's season record to 32-8, the most season victories in program history.