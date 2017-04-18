Iowa beats Iowa State 2-1

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa softball team topped Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series foe Iowa State 2-1 Tuesday night at Pearl Field. With the win, Iowa claimed the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, 19-7.

“We are pretty excited,” said UI head coach Marla Looper. “The energy around this game gets your heart rate up. It was a tight game, which made it challenging. I’ve always believed in our girls, and I continued to believe in them tonight and they came through to win the game.”

Devin Cantu was 1-for-1 with an RBI, while Brooke Rozier was 1-for-2. Cheyenne Pratt and Angela Schmiederer also recorded hits. Shayla Starkenburg earned the win, registering two strikeouts in 7.0 innings played.

The Cyclones (16-31) took the lead in the second inning when Kelsey McFarland scored as Kaylee Bosworth fouled out, but the Hawkeyes evened the score in the third frame. Kaitlyn Mullarkey reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, and advanced to third on an Iowa State error before scoring on a Cantu sacrifice fly.

After two innings with the score knotted 1-1, Iowa took the lead in the sixth inning. Cantu singled to right field and Havyn Monteer entered as a pinch runner. Monteer advanced to third as Schmiederer doubled down the right field line and scored on a stolen base.