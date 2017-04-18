9th ranked Clarke sweeps #5 Central Methodist, 17-4 & 6-5

The 9th ranked Clarke Crusaders beat 5th ranked Central Methodist University twice Tuesday afternoon at A.J. Spiegel Park in Peosta, in Heart of America Athletic Conference baseball. Clarke took the opener, 17-4 and the nightcap, 6-5.

Stephan Zanoni led the Crusaders, going 5 for 5 at the plate, including a home run and a pair of doubles in the 17-4 first game victory.

The victories move Clarke to 36-8 on the season and 20-4 in conference play. Clarke leads the Northern Division by four games over Peru State.

Central Methodist falls to 32-10 overall and 16-6 in league play. Despite the losses, CMU is tied with Benedictine College for first place in the Southern Division.