Rep. Steve King toasts deportation in tweet

Rep. Steve King toasts deportation in tweet

A tweet by Representative Steve King has angered immigration rights advocates and many others across the country.

The Iowa representative praised federal agents Tuesday for deporting the first “Dreamer” of President Trump’s tenure.

With a picture of a full beer, King wrote: "Border patrol, this is for you."

