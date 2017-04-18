Eastern Iowa Honor Flight kicks off 2017 flight season - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight kicks off 2017 flight season

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has kicked off their 2017 flight season with EIHF Flight #27.

Veterans began reporting to the Eastern Iowa Airport at 5:00 this morning and will return to Cedar Rapids around 10:15 tonight. 

There were 84 veterans on this fight. 

Since beginning in 2009, there has been 2,225 veterans (and guardians) flying to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. While in D.C., they visit the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam memorials, as well as visit Arlington National Cemetery, and other memorials. 

The community is invited to come out and welcome home the veterans. Parking is free. It's advised that you come early because parking lots fill up quickly. 

For questions about the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, please contact George Rickey, the Board Member PR/Media Coordinator @ eihf.media.pr@gmail.com.

