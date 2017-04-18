Iowa to host 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming Championships - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa to host 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming Championships

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa has been selected as the host institution for three NCAA Championship events in 2021 and 2022.

 

The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center will host the 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships (March 24-27, 2021), the Bill and Jim Ashton Cross Country Course will host a 2021 NCAA Regional (Nov. 12, 2021) in men's and women's cross country, and Carver-Hawkeye Arena will host a 2022 NCAA Regional (April 2, 2022) in women's gymnastics.

 

"It's exciting to be selected as the host institution for these three NCAA events," said UI director of athletics Gary Barta. "This gives us a chance to showcase our facilities and our wonderful community to a national audience.

 

"Our staff does a great job of conducting championships and we know our teams will be motivated to qualify and compete in their home venues."

 

It will be the third time the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships will be held in Iowa City. Iowa hosted its first championship in 1927 at the UI Field House and the 2015 NCAA Championships at the CRWC Natatorium.

 

"We're honored to be selected to host the NCAA Championships for the second time in seven years," said UI head coach Marc Long. "This is a testament to the Iowa City community and the great work of our athletics department and recreational services staff."

 

Iowa last hosted NCAA Cross Country Regionals and NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regionals in 2016.

