UNI's Carnes earns another MVC Track honor

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Northern Iowa Senior sprinter Brandon Carnes has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced today by league officials.

This is Carnes's second athlete of the week honor this outdoor season, also earning the award after his standout performance at the Florida Relays to kick off the month of April.

The Bradenton, Fla., native came away with two individual wins at the Tom Botts Invite on Saturday, April 15. He started the day in the 100 meter dash, notching a wind-aided time of 10.17, tying his wind-legal personal-best time that set UNI and MVC records.

He followed it up with a strong performance in the 200 meters on a windy day. He won the event with a wind-aided time of 20.44, his second fastest time of the season.