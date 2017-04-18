UNI's Carnes earns another MVC Track honor

Iowa has been selected as the host institution for three NCAA Championship events in 2021 and 2022. The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center will host the 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships (March 24-27, 2021), the Bill and Jim Ashton Cross Country Course will host a 2021 NCAA Regional (Nov. 12, 2021) in men's and women's cross country, and Carver-Hawkeye Arena will host a 2022 NCAA Regional (April 2, 2022) in women's gymnastics.More >>
Iowa has been selected as the host institution for three NCAA Championship events in 2021 and 2022. The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center will host the 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships (March 24-27, 2021), the Bill and Jim Ashton Cross Country Course will host a 2021 NCAA Regional (Nov. 12, 2021) in men's and women's cross country, and Carver-Hawkeye Arena will host a 2022 NCAA Regional (April 2, 2022) in women's gymnastics.More >>
Northern Iowa Senior sprinter Brandon Carnes has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced today by league officials.More >>
Northern Iowa Senior sprinter Brandon Carnes has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced today by league officials.More >>
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.More >>
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.More >>
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Austin Yant is hopping on the Panther Train. The four-time state place winner tweeted on Monday that he had committed to head coach Doug Schwab and the UNI wrestling team.More >>
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Austin Yant is hopping on the Panther Train. The four-time state place winner tweeted on Monday that he had committed to head coach Doug Schwab and the UNI wrestling team.More >>
New Mexico State has hired Chris Jans as the Aggies' next men's basketball coach. Jans, a former stand-out prep at Wapsie Valley will leave his position as associate head coach at Wichita State to accept the job.More >>
New Mexico State has hired Chris Jans as the Aggies' next men's basketball coach. Jans, a former stand-out prep at Wapsie Valley will leave his position as associate head coach at Wichita State to accept the job.More >>