Car crashes into Dubuque business - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car crashes into Dubuque business

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Credit: Dubuque In Pursuit Credit: Dubuque In Pursuit
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Police say a car crashed into a Dubuque business.

It happened Tuesday at Vapor City located on Asbury Road.

Authorities say there are no injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.