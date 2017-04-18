Annual March For Babies Dubuque Walk set for April 29

The annual Dubuque area, Tri-States March For Babies Walk is coming up in the Port of Dubuque, April 29.

https://www.marchforbabies.org/EventInfo?EventID=18594 Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the walk will start at 9:00 a.m. in the port of Dubuque on East Commercial Street near the Mississippi River. Participants will walk a 4-mile course.

Sponsored by the March of Dimes, the Dubuque March For Babies hopes to raise $ 130,000.in the March of Dimes ongoing mission to prevent premature births, birth defects and other causes of infant death and disability.

Thanks to the March of Dimes for providing the following information for this article.

Among the participants is 5 year old Elliott Wagner, this year’s Dubuque Ambassador Child, and his family. Kimberly and Nathaniel Wagner were looking forward to starting their family in 2011 when Elliott arrived unexpectedly at 34 weeks, weighing just 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Elliott spent his first 25 days fighting for life in the University of Iowa’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). “We take part in March for Babies because we want other families to know the joy of a healthy child. Without the March of Dimes, our story may have had a completely different ending,” says Nathaniel Wagner.

The Wagner Family is joined by Tom and Amanda Rauen, owners of Envision Tees, as the Dubuque 2017 March for Babies Co-Chairs. The Rauen’s learned how important the March of Dimes mission is to families after their son, Thomas Jr., was born 7 weeks early in May 2016. The Rauen’s took on this leadership role to encourage other local businesses to raise urgently-needed funds for March of Dimes programs that provide comfort and support to families as well as cutting-edge research.

On-site registration for March for Babies begins at 8:00am with the 4-mile walk kicking off at 9:00am. “Participation in March for Babies provides a memorable and rewarding day for the whole family,” says Kaley Rigdon, March of Dimes Development Manager. “We’re celebrating Dubuque’s healthy children and NICU graduates while also honoring the angels we have lost.”

“This year for the first time, participants will have the opportunity to walk through our Memory Mile and visit our March for Babies Memory Garden. Families who have experienced loss will find a meaningful way to remember their baby by planting a memorial butterfly in our memory garden,” Rigdon says. “There will also be a fun Superhero Sprint for kids, complete with a purple cape, symbolic beaded necklaces for parents, and lots of fun in the kids’ zone.”

Premature birth is the leading cause of death among babies in the United States, affecting about 380,000 babies each year, including nearly 4,500 in Iowa. Funds raised by March for Babies in Dubuque help support research efforts at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and NICU family support programs, and advocacy efforts and educational programs across the country that provide comfort and support for moms and babies as well as innovative research to find the unknown causes of premature birth and birth defects. Those who can’t attend the event in person can visit marchforbabies.org to make a donation to help babies survive and thrive.

The 2017 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, HCA, and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc. In our community, March for Babies is sponsored by Envision Tees, Andersen E-Series, Mercy Hospital, Medline Industries, Cottingham & Butler, Medical Associates, Pathology Associates, and Focus Services.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines and breakthroughs.