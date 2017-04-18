March For Babies Saturday morning in Cedar Falls

The annual Cedar Valley March For Babies is set for this Saturday, April 22, at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls. Gateway Park is located just across the river from downtown Cedar Falls at Lincoln and Main Streets.

https://www.marchforbabies.org/EventInfo?EventID=18593

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m, and the walk will start at 10:00 a.m. Walkers can choose a 2 or 4 mile course for this annual march of Dimes fundraising event.

The goal for this year's walk is $60,000, as part of the ongoing local mission to prevent birth defects, premature birth, and other causes of infant death and disability.

Among the participants are 2 year-old twins, Gabriel and Nora Ackerson and their parents. Emily and Matt Ackerson were looking forward to starting their family in 2014. However, their twins arrived unexpectedly at 23 weeks, weighing less than 3 pounds combined, and spent 128 and 168 days in three different NICUs in two different states. “We know that if it weren’t for the March of Dimes, Gabe and Nora might not be with us today. March of Dimes research and education saved the lives of our babies.”

Thanks to the March of Dimes for the following information contained in this article.

On-site registration for March for Babies begins at 9:00am with the 2 or 4-mile walk kicking off at 10:00am. “Participation in March for Babies provides a memorable and rewarding day for the whole family,” says Kaley Rigdon, March of Dimes Development Manager. “We’re celebrating the Cedar Valley’s healthy children and NICU graduates while also honoring the angels we have lost.”

“This year for the first time, participants will have the opportunity to walk through our Memory Mile and visit our March for Babies Memory Garden. Families who have experienced loss will find a meaningful way to remember their baby by planting a memorial butterfly in our memory garden,” Rigdon says. “There will also be a fun Superhero Sprint for kids, complete with a purple cape, symbolic beaded necklaces for parents, and lots of fun in the kids’ zone.”

Premature birth is the leading cause of death among babies in the United States, affecting about 380,000 babies each year, including nearly 4,500 in Iowa. Funds raised by March for Babies in the Cedar Valley help support research efforts at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and NICU family support programs, and advocacy efforts and educational programs across the country that provide comfort and support for moms and babies as well as innovative research to find the unknown causes of premature birth and birth defects. Those who can’t attend the event in person can visit marchforbabies.org to make a donation to help babies survive and thrive.

The 2017 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, HCA, and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc. In the Cedar Valley community, March for Babies is sponsored by Veridian Credit Union, Advanced Systems Inc., the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, Unity Point – Allen Hospital, and Partners in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and health information, visit the March of Dimes websites,

marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. For detailed national, state and local perinatal statistics, visit persistats.org. March For Babies is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The 2017 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, HCA, and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc. In our community, March for Babies is sponsored by Envision Tees, Andersen E-Series, Mercy Hospital, Medline Industries, Cottingham & Butler, Medical Associates, Pathology Associates, and Focus Services.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines and breakthroughs.