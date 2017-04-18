Bremer Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing 12-year-old - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bremer Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing 12-year-old

Posted: Updated:
BREMER COUNTY (KWWL) -
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
They posted the message to their Facebook page. 
They say the boy was last seen near the Plainfield School; he has blonde hair, freckles, and was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
If you've seen if, call Bremer County Dispatch at (319) 352-5400.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.