Iowa City Downtown District announces first Nighttime Mayor

Iowa City's downtown has found it's first Nighttime Mayor in Angela Winnike, the Iowa City Downtown District announced Tuesday.

Winnike, an Iowa City native, is tasked with advancing business relations, fostering non-traditional events, supporting partnerships and advocacy. This is part of the ICDD's strategic initiative to boost the downtown's role as, "an active cultural, dining and bar scene, widely known for it's vibrant and eclectic character."

Her background is described as an event planner, nightlight enthusiast, and java connoisseur. She's currently the COO of Java House.

According to the release, Iowa City is the first city in the Midwest to enact a Nighttime Mayor, modeling after cities such as Amsterdam, London, San Francisco, and Pittsburgh that have recently done the same.