VIDEO: Iowa police use donuts to share message of respect



The latest outreach campaign by two Iowa police departments is drawing some serious attention on social media.

Using donuts, officers from the Ames Police Department and Iowa State Police Department share a message of respect.

As the chomp on donuts, the officers pledge to give away the sweet treats to those who "donut disrespect, donut discriminate, donut harass and donut hate."

The message concludes with simply, "donut make bad decisions and we'll give you free donuts."

As of Tuesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 267,000 times with some 3,300 shares.