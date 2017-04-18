VIDEO: Iowa police use donuts to share message of respect - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Iowa police use donuts to share message of respect

Posted: Updated:


The latest outreach campaign by two Iowa police departments is drawing some serious attention on social media.

Using donuts, officers from the Ames Police Department and Iowa State Police Department share a message of respect.

As the chomp on donuts, the officers pledge to give away the sweet treats to those who "donut disrespect, donut discriminate, donut harass and donut hate."

The message concludes with simply, "donut make bad decisions and we'll give you free donuts."

As of Tuesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 267,000 times with some 3,300 shares.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.