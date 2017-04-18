New, magical unicorn drink to arrive at Starbucks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New, magical unicorn drink to arrive at Starbucks

The brand new, long-rumored rainbow-colored Starbucks "Unicorn Frappuccino" is an actual thing and will be in stores this week, but only for five days.

The Unicorn Frappuccino blended creme frozen drink is made with mango syrup and the sweetness of pink powder and the sour-ness of a blue drizzle layer.

The pink and blue layered drink is topped off with a vanilla whipped cream and a a sprinkle of the pink and blue powders.

The drink starts out as purple and tastes sweet and fruity at first, but then the color changes to pink and the flavor turns to tangy and tart, according to Starbucks, and the more the drink swirls, the more the flavors change.

The drink will only be in stores from April 19-23 or while supplies last in Starbucks locations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

