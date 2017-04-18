NCAA men's basketball tournament will return to Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NCAA men's basketball tournament will return to Iowa

Written by Sara Belmont
The NCAA men's basketball tournament will return to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in 2019.

The city will host the tournament's first and second round on March 21-23 in 2019.

