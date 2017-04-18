First woman to officially run Boston Marathon does it again 50 years later

(TODAY) - Kathrine Switzer knows what it means to run for equal rights.

Fifty years ago, she made headlines as a 20-year-old Syracuse University student who was attacked by an official at the Boston Marathon because women weren't supposed to participate in the race.

And on Monday, the now 70-year-old ran the marathon again, wearing the same bib number, but under very different circumstances.

"I just ran the fastest marathon I've run in 46 years," she told TODAY, having finished the 26.2-mile course in 4 hours, 44 minutes and 31 seconds. She even posted updates on social media throughout the trek!

As Switzer recalled, her coach Arnie Briggs dissuaded her from even trying the marathon.

"He said, 'No dame ever ran no marathon,'" she said.