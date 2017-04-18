Former school worker faces 10 child pornography counts

URBANDALE, Iowa - A man who worked for a suburban Des Moines school district for more than 11 years has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Polk County Jail records say 28-year-old Justin Chugg remained in custody Tuesday on 10 counts related to the porn, including possession. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Chugg.

Urbandale Community School District spokeswoman Dena Soenke says Chugg worked for the district from August 2005 to Nov. 7 last year and was an Adventuretime leader. She says Chugg resigned after questions were raised about possible teenage drinking at his home.

Urbandale Police Sgt. Chad Underwood says there's no evidence Chugg had any inappropriate contact with any children.