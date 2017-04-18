Update on sexual abuse investigation at Cedar Rapids school

UPDATE: An investigation involving a Cedar Rapids McKinley Middle School worker, and sexual abuse allegations, is now complete.

According to the Superintendent Dr. Brad Buck, one employee will no longer be on paid administrative leave. That person returned to work today.

Two Cedar Rapids McKinley Middle School employees have been put on administrative leave in the midst of a sexual abuse investigation.

Police were first notified of the alleged sexual abuse on Wednesday afternoon.

Principal Jason Martinez sent parents the following email on Friday:

On April 12, the Cedar Rapids Community School District made a report to the Cedar Rapids Police Department of an incident involving alleged sexual abuse by a McKinley employee. Consistent with the District’s policies and procedures and the law, the District placed the employee in question on administrative leave as soon as the District was made aware of the allegations. At this time, the District can only share that the investigation is being conducted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department as the law requires the District to keep personnel and student information confidential. Our role as educators is to provide all of our students with an excellent education in a setting that is welcoming, safe, supportive, and embraces children from all backgrounds. We will continue to provide these supports; our kids deserve nothing less.

A second email was sent to parents yesterday informing them a second employee was put on administrative leave.

On April 14, we made families aware of alleged sexual abuse by a McKinley employee. Additional information has become known and as a result, a second McKinley employee has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. Because the law requires the school district to keep personnel and student information confidential, I can only share that the investigation is being conducted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department. As always, the safety and security of students is our top priority. District officials are continuing to work with the police. Given the concerning nature of this situation, I would ask that all members of the McKinley community refrain from engaging in speculation or rumors. If you have additional factual information, please feel free to reach out to Assistant Principal Justin Blietz, School Resource Officer Ann Deutmeyer, myself, or the Cedar Rapids Police Department directly at 319-286-5487.

We asked the Cedar Rapids Community School District for information regarding how they go about background checks for their employees, they sent us the following email:

The District complies with several requirements in the law governing background checks for various classifications of school employees.

In regard to non-teachers, the District is legally required to conduct background checks by law which includes the requirements that the District perform a background check involving the Iowa court information system, the sex offender registry information, the central registry for child abuse information, and the central registry for dependent adult abuse information for information regarding applicants. The District is required to follow up with rechecks of employees every five years after the employee’s date of hire. In addition, the law also requires that prior to hiring an applicant for a school bus driver position the District shall have access to and shall review the information in the Iowa court information system, the sex offender registry, the central registry for child abuse, and the central registry for dependent adult abuse for information regarding an applicant.

In regard to teachers, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners investigates teachers when they apply for a license or to renew their license which includes a national criminal history background check, a sex offender registry check, an Iowa court information system check, a child abuse registry check, and a dependent adult abuse record check. In addition, the law requires the District, prior to entering into an initial contract with a teacher, to initiate a state criminal history record check of the applicant through the division of criminal investigation of the department of public safety, submit the applicant’s fingerprints to the division for submission to the federal bureau of investigation for a national criminal history record check, and review the sex offender registry information, the central registry for child abuse information, and the central registry for dependent adult abuse information regarding an applicant.