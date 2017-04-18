Two Cedar Rapids Middle School employees put on leave during sexual abuse investigation

Two Cedar Rapids McKinley Middle School employees have been put on administrative leave in the midst of a sexual abuse investigation.

Police were first notified of the alleged sexual abuse on Wednesday afternoon.

Principal Jason Martinez sent parents the following email on Friday:

On April 12, the Cedar Rapids Community School District made a report to the Cedar Rapids Police Department of an incident involving alleged sexual abuse by a McKinley employee. Consistent with the District’s policies and procedures and the law, the District placed the employee in question on administrative leave as soon as the District was made aware of the allegations. At this time, the District can only share that the investigation is being conducted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department as the law requires the District to keep personnel and student information confidential. Our role as educators is to provide all of our students with an excellent education in a setting that is welcoming, safe, supportive, and embraces children from all backgrounds. We will continue to provide these supports; our kids deserve nothing less.

A second email was sent to parents yesterday informing them a second employee was put on administrative leave.

On April 14, we made families aware of alleged sexual abuse by a McKinley employee. Additional information has become known and as a result, a second McKinley employee has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. Because the law requires the school district to keep personnel and student information confidential, I can only share that the investigation is being conducted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department. As always, the safety and security of students is our top priority. District officials are continuing to work with the police. Given the concerning nature of this situation, I would ask that all members of the McKinley community refrain from engaging in speculation or rumors. If you have additional factual information, please feel free to reach out to Assistant Principal Justin Blietz, School Resource Officer Ann Deutmeyer, myself, or the Cedar Rapids Police Department directly at 319-286-5487.