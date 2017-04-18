Dubuque Police looking for burglary suspect - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Police looking for burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole more than $400 in merchandise from Younkers store in Kennedy Mall on Mar. 31.

They say she may be associated with a newer sedan with Wisconsin plates similar to 954WHA.

If you have any information or know who she is, contact the Dubuque Police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.