Where's the bunny? 300 lb gator surprises family on Easter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Where's the bunny? 300 lb gator surprises family on Easter

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

It wasn't the Easter Bunny, but rather, an alligator that was hanging out on a family's porch in South Carolina. 

The family came to find the animal Easter morning. The gator was nine feet long and 300 pounds.

Initially, the family says they thought someone was breaking into their home. The giant reptile was eventually removed, but it did manage to cause some damage to a screen door and some furniture before its exit. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.