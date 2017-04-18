Mock explosive causes hours-long flight delay - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mock explosive causes hours-long flight delay

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A mock explosive was found inside luggage at Toronto's International Airport.

The device looked like a real bomb, but ended up being fake. Passengers were stuck on the tarmac for more than four hours after it was found.

The man who had the mock explosive was charged with mischief. 

