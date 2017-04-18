2 on aircraft walk away after it plunges back to ground - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say two men walked away after their aircraft plunged more than 500 feet before crashing near an airport in south-central Iowa.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. Monday near the Knoxville Airport at Knoxville in Marion County. Jeff Jorgenson says he and pilot Miles Loomis had just taken off when their gyroplane stalled and began falling. Gyroplanes also are referred to as gyrocopters.

Jorgenson says the aircraft hit some power lines just before it struck the ground. He and Loomis were treated for minor injuries.

