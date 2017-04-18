British P.M. calls for snap general election

By: ALEXANDER SMITH

LONDON (NBC) — British Prime Minister Theresa May stunned her country Tuesday by calling for a snap general election to be held in less than two months' time.

Her announcement caps a bruising year for the United Kingdom, coming only 10 months after the country's "Brexit" vote to leave the European Union that ushered in May's own leadership.

"I have only recently and reluctantly come to this conclusion ... that the only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead is to hold this election and to seek your support for the decisions I must take," she said, apparently a reference to her repeatedly ruling out the possibility of such a vote.

Moving forward the vote from its scheduled date in 2020 will require parliamentary approval — something that appeared likely given the immediate backing of several opposition leaders.

At a hastily arranged press conference outside Number 10 Downing Street, May accused opposition political parties of trying to hinder the Brexit negotiations. She said she wanted to increase her political mandate to drive through the two-year divorce from the E.U.

May's right-of-center Conservative Party rule by a slim majority of lawmakers in the British parliament but currently enjoy a years-high lead of 21-points over the left-wing opposition Labour Party.

