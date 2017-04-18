Deadly moped crash in southeastern Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says a person riding a moped has died in a crash in Louisa County.

The crash happened Monday night around 9:50 p.m. in Wapello. Officers say the moped failed to yield while crossing Highway 61 going westbound on Oak Street, when a car driven by a 57-year-old Illinois man collided with the moped at Kennedy Drive.

Officers say the moped driver was killed in the collision. The driver's identity has not been released at this time. There's no word on any injuries to the driver of the car, although the patrol says the car was able to be driven from the scene.

The patrol was assisted by the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, Wapello Fire Department, Wapello EMS and the Louisa County Medical Examiner at the scene of the crash.