Gladbrook man killed in motorcycle vs. semi crash in Marshalltown

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
MARSHALLTOWN (KWWL) -

A Gladbrook man riding his motorcycle has died after a collision with a semi truck.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened along Highway 14 in Marshalltown around 9:25 p.m. Monday night. They say 63-year-old Gary Johnson was driving north, when a semi trying to make a left turn off of Marion Street collided with him.

Officers say Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The semi was hauling livestock. The driver -- from Minnesota -- was not hurt in the collision.

