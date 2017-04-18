Gladbrook man killed in motorcycle vs. semi crash in Marshalltown

A Gladbrook man riding his motorcycle has died after a collision with a semi truck.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened along Highway 14 in Marshalltown around 9:25 p.m. Monday night. They say 63-year-old Gary Johnson was driving north, when a semi trying to make a left turn off of Marion Street collided with him.

Officers say Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The semi was hauling livestock. The driver -- from Minnesota -- was not hurt in the collision.