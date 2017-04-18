US Supreme Court won't allow Arkansas execution - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

US Supreme Court won't allow Arkansas execution

Posted: Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) --The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Arkansas' request to lift a stay that would have allowed the state to conduct its first execution in nearly a dozen years.

Justices turned down Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's request to vacate a stay for Don Davis, who was set to die Monday night by lethal injection. It's the second time in seven years that Davis has come within hours of execution before courts intervened.

Arkansas had planned to execute eight inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.