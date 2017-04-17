Yant commits to UNI

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Waverly-Shell Rock senior Austin Yant is hopping on the Panther Train. The four-time state place winner tweeted on Monday that he had committed to head coach Doug Schwab and the UNI wrestling team.

Yant had reached the podium at state wrestling four times in his career. His final two seasons he finished as the class 3A runner-up at 132 pounds as a junior and took third place at 152 pounds this past season.

Yant will join former Waverly-Shell Rock teammate Bryce Steiert at UNI. Steiert qualified for the NCAA national tournament this past season.