Iowa farmers clean up after EF-1 tornado

An EF-1 tornado touched down for three miles Saturday night, damaging several farms northeast of Anamosa.

A large shed was destroyed on one of the farms. Pieces of it were hanging high up in a tree that now tilts after being uprooted during the storm.

Only the foundation of the shed remained while the rest of it's pieces were pushed into a pile.

Aerial photos from the Jones Co. Sheriff's Office also show damage to another farm, where parts of it's roof had been pealed off.

Another nearby farmer was picking up pieces of shredded tarp off of his farm. He said he believed a sharp object slit the tarp during the storm, revealing hay that was covering it. Parts of a barn roof were also missing.

He said he expects the storm caused him over $10,000 in damages.