Iowa Senate passes medical marijuana bill

The Iowa Senate Monday night passed the medical marijuana expansion bill (Senate File 506) 45-5, but the proposed legislation will face opposition, mainly from Republicans, in the Iowa House.

Twenty nine states have passed medical cannabis laws to help patients with medical conditions benefit from medical marijuana.

Under the Senate bill, Iowans with certain medical conditions could obtain a medical cannabis registration card. They must first get written approval from a medical doctor. The registration card would let patients buy their medical marijuana from an Iowa medical marijuana dispensary. The Senate version would also allow production and distribution of medical marijuana in Iowa.

There are estimates more than 12,5000 Iowans have medical condition which would make them eligible for medical marijuana.

Democratic Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City pointed out,

“In 2015, the Iowa Senate approved a comprehensive Medicaid cannabis program by a one-vote margin with the support of 25 Democrats and one Republican. Today, similar legislation was approved by a vote of 45 to 5.

“The support is there in the Iowa House to pass this bill if House Speaker Linda Upmeyer allows it to come up for a vote.”

Here is a list of some of the medical conditions included under the Senate legislation.

AIDS, alzheimer's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cancer, complex regional pain syndrome, Crohn's disease, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, epilepsy, hepattitis C, Huntington's disease, glaucoma,

muscular dystrophy, Parkinson's, post-traumatic stress disorder, rheumatoid arthritis, terminal illnesses Tourette's syndrome.

Iowa's current medical marijuana bill for cannabis oil is scheduled to expire this summer.