Former Wapsie Valley prep Jans hired at New Mexico State

New Mexico State has hired Chris Jans as the Aggies' next men's basketball coach. Jans, a former stand-out prep at Wapsie Valley will leave his position as associate head coach at Wichita State to accept the job.

Jans recently held the head coaching job at Bowling Green where he led the Falcons to a 21-12 record in 2014-15. The Loras College graduate has held multiple positions over the years including a stop at Kirkwood Community College where he was named a national junior college coach of the year.

According to Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, Jans agreed to a four-year contract with an annual average salary of $275,000 plus incentives.