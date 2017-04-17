Former Wapsie Valley prep Jans hired at New Mexico State - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Wapsie Valley prep Jans hired at New Mexico State

Posted: Updated:
LAS CRUCES, NM (KWWL) -

New Mexico State has hired Chris Jans as the Aggies' next men's basketball coach. Jans, a former stand-out prep at Wapsie Valley will leave his position as associate head coach at Wichita State to accept the job.

Jans recently held the head coaching job at Bowling Green where he led the Falcons to a 21-12 record in 2014-15. The Loras College graduate has held multiple positions over the years including a stop at Kirkwood Community College where he was named a national junior college coach of the year.

According to Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, Jans agreed to a four-year contract with an annual average salary of $275,000 plus incentives.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Former Wapsie Valley prep Jans hired at New Mexico State

    Former Wapsie Valley prep Jans hired at New Mexico State

    Monday, April 17 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-04-17 23:17:01 GMT

    New Mexico State has hired Chris Jans as the Aggies' next men's basketball coach. Jans, a former stand-out prep at Wapsie Valley will leave his position as associate head coach at Wichita State to accept the job.

    More >>

    New Mexico State has hired Chris Jans as the Aggies' next men's basketball coach. Jans, a former stand-out prep at Wapsie Valley will leave his position as associate head coach at Wichita State to accept the job.

    More >>

  • Hawkeyes fall short at Nebraska

    Hawkeyes fall short at Nebraska

    Sunday, April 16 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-04-17 03:44:39 GMT

    The Iowas baseball team erased a pair of deficits, but the last one proved to be too much as Nebraska held off the Hawks 8-6. Iowa still took two out of three from the Huskers in the series. 

    More >>

    The Iowas baseball team erased a pair of deficits, but the last one proved to be too much as Nebraska held off the Hawks 8-6. Iowa still took two out of three from the Huskers in the series. 

    More >>

  • Black Hawks roll past Fargo 4-1, Waterloo leads series 2-0

    Black Hawks roll past Fargo 4-1, Waterloo leads series 2-0

    Sunday, April 16 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-04-16 04:02:23 GMT

    After an overtime win in game one, Waterloo left no doubt in game two picking up a 4-1 win over Fargo on Saturday. The victory gives the Black Hawks an opportunity to sweep in Fargo on Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    After an overtime win in game one, Waterloo left no doubt in game two picking up a 4-1 win over Fargo on Saturday. The victory gives the Black Hawks an opportunity to sweep in Fargo on Tuesday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.