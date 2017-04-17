Arrest made in Iowa City home invasion, sex assault

UPDATE: An arrest is made in connection to the home invasion and sexual assault. 47-year-old Robert Bryant is facing burglary and sexual abuse charges.

Police say DNA testing and a piece of clothing left at the home were linked to Bryant.

------------------------------------------

Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault. Officers say a woman reported a man breaking into her Iowa City home and assaulting her on April 15.

The home is in the Grant Wood neighborhood. Police believe it is a random act and that the suspect does not know the woman.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).