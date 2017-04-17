Area man faces multiple charges for nearly running over self-proclaimed street preacher with pickup truck

A man standing on a downtown Galena street, preaching on Easter weekend.

"We're here to bring you the good news that Jesus said I am the way," said Tony Miano of Davenport.

But pretty soon, an angry man in a pickup truck drives directly at him, as if he wants to run him over. The scene is recorded by Miano who calls himself a street Evangelist. He's a member of Grace Fellowship Church.

"He hit the accelerator, and instead of continuing down Main Street, turned directly at me as I was standing on the corner."

The man behind the pickup is 44-year-old Andrew Steil of Scales Mound, Illinois. He gets out the truck, and in the video is seen heckling Miano. "Aphrodite is the best. Zues is my favorite God, I love Zues."

All of this yelling happening in an area filled with tourists.

Numerous business owners tell KWWL they're not bothered by Miano standing on the sidewalk preaching. The issue to them was the level of noise. "There's a such thing as freedom of speech, but not when it becomes a public nuisance. When it gets too loud, it's not fair to the people and not fair to us business people here," said Kate White, manager of the Dowling House Tours.

Someone eventually called police, and Steil is taken away.

According to Galena city officials, no permit was needed for Miano to preach on the street.

Andrew Steil is charged with aggravated assault, obstructing a police officer, and driving on a sidewalk. He also received a citation for disorderly conduct.